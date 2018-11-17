Thousands prepare to take on El Tour de Tucson

“We know it’s hard on some people in the community when they wake up and don’t see what’s going on in the newspaper or television and suddenly they are at the traffic signal for 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 40 minutes," said DeBernardis. "We try not to keep them, but just know if you are there, just watch those people go by because they are doing something for their health, their community and it’s economic impact and that’s what we want to see.”