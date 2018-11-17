Thousands prepare to take on El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The stage is set on 6th Avenue for the 36th Annual El Tour de Tucson Saturday as thousands of cyclists prepare for the big ride.
As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 5,700 registered participants. Organizers expect the total number to surpass last year’s count of 6,268.
It’s safe to say some of those cyclists may have spent their Friday night carb-loading at Caruso’s Italian Restaurant on Fourth Avenue.
“The wait for the walk-ins was a little longer than I anticipated," said Assistant General Manager Jennifer McDaniel.
For many riders, race day preparations mean pasta, and plenty of it. The tables were full inside Caruso’s, with some wearing El Tour de Tucson shirts from prior years.
“It’s definitely a place to go, pasta, bread. We get a lot of reservations, the week before, saying they need to get in here as early as possible so they can get in, get out and rest up for the big day tomorrow," said McDaniel.
Preparations for the ride, means profit for Caruso’s and other small businesses that filled the booths inside the expo and packet pick-up at the Tucson Convention Center. There was something for every cyclist, from jerseys, to sunglasses and helmets.
Chris Chapman, owner of “It’s In My Heart," traveled from Oregon to Tucson to sell his unique cycling jerseys.
“I came up with some designs to that really stand out, are bright and different and unique, what the riders want to represent when they are riding," said Chapman.
Whether or not the cyclists are riding in style Saturday, El Tour de Tucson founder Richard DeBernardis said route safety is a top priority. There are 16 aid stations along the route, with 400 officers from area jurisdictions helping with traffic.
DeBernardis said the biggest change this year is to the route. Cyclists will not longer be riding through Oro Valley, instead they will take a scenic route through Vail.
While the race means detours for drivers, DeBernardis is asking for everyone to pack their patience around town.
“We know it’s hard on some people in the community when they wake up and don’t see what’s going on in the newspaper or television and suddenly they are at the traffic signal for 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 40 minutes," said DeBernardis. "We try not to keep them, but just know if you are there, just watch those people go by because they are doing something for their health, their community and it’s economic impact and that’s what we want to see.”
Visit Tucson said the ride is expected to bring in $16-million to $20-million for the week.
If your are riding Saturday, here are a few things to remember:
- Bags or backpacks that are left unattended will be removed without warning.
- All clothing or items left after the start of the event will be cleared from the start area immediately for security purposes.
- Course closes at 5 p.m.
- El Tour Hotline: For general event information, call (520) 369-0211. Call to notify HQ if you withdraw.
- Be on time and at the designated start area for your event.
- Shuttle services will be available from the finish line at Armory Park back to the remote start areas from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
