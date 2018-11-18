Arizona sheriff plans for registry of dementia patients

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is planning to create a registry of Alzheimer's and other dementia patients to help authorities find them more quickly if they go missing.
The Mohave Valley Daily News reports this week that Sheriff Doug Schuster says it would be worthwhile for his office to offer the northwestern Arizona county a registry that covers a range of diseases and characteristics.
He says he would like to have work on a registry started by next spring.
Since the idea formed, Schuster has been examining existing registries in other cities. Police in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler have maintained a similar registry for several years.
The city's Return Me Safe program is designed to help locate people who wander due to a variety of conditions.
