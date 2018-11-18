BEAR DOWN: Cougars take 55-14 halftime lead over Wildcats

PULLMAN, WASHINGTON (Tucson News Now) - Cold weather and a red hot Washington State offense doomed Arizona in a Pac-12 game at Martin Stadium Saturday night.
The Cougars (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) have the nation’s best passing attack and the Wildcats simply had no answers.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew shredded Arizona’s defense early and often as Washington State took a 55-14 lead into halftime. Minshew had 310 yards and five touchdowns on 28-of-33 passing.
While the Wildcats defense was helpless, their offense and special teams did not fare better.
The death blow for Arizona was a disastrous set of downs in the second quarter.
With 10 minutes to go before halftime, Khalil Tate threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Tony Ellison and Arizona cut Washington State’s lead to 28-14.
One the next series, Minshew effortlessly drove the Cougars down the field and made it 34-13 with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Jackson Jr.
On the kickoff, Cedric Peterson fumbled the ball and Washington State’s Kainoa Wilson recovered it in the end zone for a Cougars touchdown.
Peterson fumbled again on the next kickoff. He recovered the ball, but the mistake left the Wildcats with terrible field position.
The drive went backwards and Arizona was forced to punt from its own 6-yard line, thanks to incomplete passes and a sack of Tate.
The Cougars took full advantage of the mistake and Minshew made it 48-14 with his fourth touchdown pass of the game less than 2 minutes later.
Tate drove Arizona down the field but a fumble in the end zone by Gary Brightwell ended the threat.
There was only 21 seconds left on the clock, but that was more than enough for Minshew.
He completed a 30-yard pass to Max Borghi before hitting Davontavean Martin with a 50-yard touchdown strike for a 55-14 lead.
Arizona (5-5, 4-3) has struggled this season, but the Wildcats still have Tate at quarterback.
Tate had 176 passing and 31 rushing yards to go with two touchdowns and one interception.
Arizona is just trying to get to six wins to become bowl eligible while Washington State has a lot more on the line.
The Cougars have a real shot at making the College Football Playoffs. Washington State is No. 8 in the CFP rankings and has a game next week against No. 17 Washington.
If Washington State beats Arizona and Washington, the Cougars will clinch the Pac-12 North title and earn a spot in the conference championship game.
A win in the conference championship game combined with losses by Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma and LSU may send the Cougars to the playoffs.
Arizona Running back J.J. Taylor has helped carry the load for the Wildcats. The sophomore ranks fourth in the FBS in rushing with 1,221 yards and he leads all Power Five players in all-purpose yards. He has rushed for 558 yards and three touchdowns in his past three games.
Despite a fine high school career, Taylor had only two Pac-12 offers, from Arizona and Washington State.
Minshew is threatening to break the Pac-12′s season passing record of 4,714 yards held by former Cal QB Jared Goff. Minshew has 3,852 passing yards with at least three games left and is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. The school has launched a Heisman Trophy campaign for the graduate transfer from East Carolina.
Sixth-year linebacker Peyton Pelluer, who is the fourth generation of his family to play at Washington State, has tied the team record by appearing in 51 games. On Saturday, he will likely break the record he shares with defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale and receiver Gabe Marks.
Saturday marks the first time Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin and WSU’s Mike Leach will coach against each other in the Pac-12, but the two have a long history dating to their time in the Big 12. The coaches have “shared ideas, we’ve visited with each other and we’ve just known each other for a long time,” Sumlin said.
Washington State leads the Pac-12 in time of possession, averaging 32 minutes, 54 seconds per game. Leach shrugs off that stat. “The biggest thing is we had more plays,” he said. “You want to keep the ball away from them.” Washington State is tied for second in the country with 20 scoring drives of 10 or more plays.
Saturday’s game was Washington State’s third straight to air nationally on ESPN, but it’ll come at the cost of another late start.
Taking advantage of a six-day selection window, ESPN picked up next Saturday’s game between No. 10 WSU and Arizona. Kickoff between the Cougars and Wildcats was 7:30 p.m. local time.
Saturday’s game was WSU’s fifth on a national television network this season and fourth on ESPN. The Cougars have been on ESPN each of the last two weeks in games against Cal and Colorado.
This will be the fourth game of WSU’s season with a start time of 7:30 p.m. or later. The Cougars played San Jose State in a game that kicked off at 8 p.m., while a Friday roadie at USC started at 7:30 p.m. and a home game against Cal two weeks ago began at 7:45 p.m.
The Cougars close out the regular season playing two of the three Pac-12 teams they lost to in 2017. WSU was trying to avenge a 58-37 defeat to the Wildcats in Tucson. The Cougars will be aiming for their 13th consecutive win at Martin Stadium.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.