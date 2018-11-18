Deputy’s cruiser smashed in Casa Grande crash

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A sheriff’s deputy in Pinal County had to be flown to the hospital following an early morning crash in Casa Grande, according to police.
A post from the Casa Grande Police Department stated the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was not inside his cruiser when it was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
The deputy was on the side of the car waiting for a tow truck, following another driver being cited and released on Pinal Avenue near the airport.
Just after 1:00 a.m., a truck crashed into the marked patrol vehicle, sending it into the SUV that was about to be towed, according to the CGPD post on Facebook. It stated the impact knocked the deputy towards the nearby fence. He is “recovering well” according to the post.
The driver of the truck has been identified as Bryan Whittemore, according to police. They arrested him for aggravated assault, endangerment, aggravated criminal damage, DUI and reckless driving.
