Roethlisberger leads Steelers to comeback win over Jags

James Conner, throttled in the running game, dropped a sure touchdown when he got behind linebacker Telvin Smith Sr., turning his eyes to goal line as the ball bounced off his hands. No matter. Roethlisberger hit Brown over the middle to the 2, and after a pair of penalties, Roethlisberger rolled to his right and surged across the line on a 1-yard score that was upheld on review.