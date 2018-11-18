Two killed in plane crash in eastern Arizona

OVERGAARD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Arizona said two Florida residents were killed when their small plane crashed, damaging a home in a luxury subdivision with a private airstrip.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified those killed Friday as 82-year-old Jay A. Lynch of Port Orange and 52-year-old Randal Lynch of Daytona Beach.
The Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred Friday in the unincorporated community of Overgaard and was discovered when a resident returned home and found damage to the residence and the plane wreckage nearby.
The FAA said it and the NTSB will investigate the crash.