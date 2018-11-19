Applications for 2019 Tucson Rodeo Parade entries now open online

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Applications for entries for the 2019 Tucson Rodeo Parade are now open online here: www.tucsonrodeoparade.org.
The Tucson Rodeo Parade is one of the longest non-motorized parades in the world and a 94-year Tucson tradition bringing the vibrant history and colors of the Southwest to life each February in conjunction with La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, The Tucson Rodeo.
An average of 150,000 spectators line the streets in southern Tucson in anticipation of the parade. The 94th Annual Parada de los Vaqueros, the Tucson Rodeo Parade, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
Included in the procession will be local and national dignitaries, Native American royalty and performers, historical wagons and colorful floats, marching bands and mariachis, rodeo royalty working cowboys. In all, the parade features over 135 entries – consisting of over 550 horses, approximately 2,200 people, 90 wagons and buggies and 10 marching bands
Continuing the tradition of no motorized entries, the entire parade is propelled by real horsepower.
Entries compete in 21 classes ranging from Western Riding Groups and Historical to Most Comical and Multiple-team Hitch.
There are three special awards:
- Curt Sullivan Sweepstakes award (overall best entry)
- Chairman’s Award
- Judge’s Award
Two special band awards named after past Parade Committee members, the Paul Grimes award (Outstanding music performance) and the Bucky Steele award (Outstanding marching performance).
WHEN: 9 AM, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
WHERE: The parade route circles the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. Entrants start at Ajo Way and Fair Avenue, travel east to Park Avenue, south on Park Avenue, west onto Irvington Road and north on Sixth Avenue where they return to the Rodeo Grounds. The route is approximately 2.5 miles in length.
Parking is available to the public at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds before 8 a.m., when Tucson Police close down the streets to accommodate the Tucson Rodeo Parade.
COST: The parade is FREE to spectators along most of its route. Ticketed grandstand seating that includes pre-parade entertainment is also available next to the Rodeo Grounds on Irvington Road. Grandstand tickets, available online at www.tucsonrodeoparade.org, are $10 each for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.
PUBLIC CONTACT: Call 520-294-1280 or visit www.tucsonrodeoparade.org for more information.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.