Firefighters extinguish flames at south side Tucson motel

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Rural Metro firefighters were able to put out a fire in a south side Tucson motel Sunday night, November 18.
Around 7:00 Sunday night firefighters responded to the Studio 6 Tucson motel at 4950 S Outlet Center Drive for a report of smoke coming from a room on the second floor, according to a news release from Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka.
Crews discovered a fire burning inside an exterior support beam on the second floor of the motel, near Irvington Road and Interstate 10. They safely evacuated the people in neighboring rooms and there were no reported injuries.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause but the smoldering fire was quickly extinguished after it was discovered.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.