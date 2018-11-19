FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More great weather to start the workweek!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 19, 2018 at 3:52 AM MST - Updated November 19 at 3:52 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Warmer than average temperatures expected for the beginning of the workweek before a few fronts move through later this week and drop temps! As far as rain chances go, things are going to be staying pretty dry with the exception of a stray showers.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. 10% chance of rain.

