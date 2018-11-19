People, pets displaced after trailer fire on south side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Two people and five dogs escaped a travel trailer that caught fire Sunday on Tucson's south side.
First responders rushed to the burning 30 ft trailer near E Alvord Road and S Country Club Road at 4:40 p.m., according to a release from Rural Metro Fire.
Nobody was hurt and firefighters had everything under control in ten minutes, according to the release. It stated the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the people who were displaced.
Investigators learned the cause of the fire was accidental from welding work near the trailer, according to the release.
