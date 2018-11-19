Post offices prepare for busy holiday season

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Post offices across the United States are preparing for a busy shipping season as people start their holiday shopping.
The United States Postal Service said it’s expecting to deliver 15 billion pieces of mail along with 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
Things have already started to pick up at the post office in Marana near North Cortaro Road and Arizona Pavillions Drive with major retailers launching online deals before Black Friday.
Ernie Sanchez was the postmaster for decades and recently retired after 35 years. Before he left, he gave some perspective on the changing landscape of mail shipping.
Sanchez said he watched it change drastically during his years on the job with one of the most significant advances being automatic sorting.
Sanchez said it has helped post offices like his to move parcels through faster.
A speed he says is needed with the boom in online shopping. He says the holiday rush seems to start sooner every year with many major retailers launching online deals early.
Sanchez says with many people trading the malls for the internet, post offices everywhere are staying busy.
“Amazon’s a big impact to us - and now joining that is Walmart, Target - and we just see a steady increase. And it’s quick, the increase, every year it’s more and more of these online retailers,” he said.
Sanchez said it’s more important than ever to pay close attention to these shipping deadlines.
USPS says there is no longer a “busiest day,” instead a busiest time for shipping and that’s two weeks before Thanksgiving.
