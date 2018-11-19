Public input sought on improving mobility south of downtown Tucson

A second phase of study is being conducted by the ADOT and the Federal Highway Administration to determine how to improve traffic along I-10 from I-19 to Kolb Road, southeast of downtown Tucson. According to the release the study will also help determine an alignment for an extension of Barraza Aviation Parkway (SR 210), which runs southeast from downtown Tucson, that would connect with I-10 and help reduce congestion in that area.