Public input sought on improving mobility south of downtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is looking for public comment from residents of Pima County on how to improve traffic flow along Interstate 10 and Barraza Aviation Parkway (State Route 210) and is holding a public meeting after the holidays.
According to a recent news release, the meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Apollo Middle School at 265 West Nebraska Street, with a formal presentation beginning at 6 p.m.
A second phase of study is being conducted by the ADOT and the Federal Highway Administration to determine how to improve traffic along I-10 from I-19 to Kolb Road, southeast of downtown Tucson. According to the release the study will also help determine an alignment for an extension of Barraza Aviation Parkway (SR 210), which runs southeast from downtown Tucson, that would connect with I-10 and help reduce congestion in that area.
Included in the public meeting will be display boards that will show options that are being considered for both routes. Attendees will have a chance to speak with project members and ask questions and share ideas, after a brief formal presentation.
Comments will be accepted during both the meeting and afterward on the project website at azdot.gov/i10sr210study. Those unable to attend the meeting can also contact the project hotline at 888-692-2678, email to i10SR210Study@hdrinc.com or mail comments to: ADOT Community Relations, 1221 S. Second Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713.
To be included in the study record, comments must be received by Dec. 30.
Several meetings have been held on this project, with the last being held in Tucson in February 2017.
According to the news release, the first phase of the study was completed in 2015 and included an engineering feasibility report that examined future transportation needs and potential corridor improvements to both I-10 and Barraza Aviation Parkway (SR 210).
This second phase is expected to be completed by 201 and includes the preparation of a Design Concept Report and Environmental Assessment.
For more information and opportunities to provide comment on the I-10 and the Barraza Aviation Parkway (SR 210) Feasibility Study, visit azdot.gov/i10sr210study.
