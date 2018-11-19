Report of unknown person causes lockdown at east-side middle school

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson Unified School District safety officials locked down an east-side middle school campus briefly on Monday, Nov. 19, after someone reported an unknown person in the basketball court area.
According to information from the district, Gridley Middle School was placed on lockdown while School Safety officials searched on and around the campus at 350 S. Harrison Road.
No one was found and the all-clear was given, but safety officers are staying on campus as a precaution.
Classes and activities have resumed normal schedule.
