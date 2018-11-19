Retired Sheriff’s officer receives lifesaving organ from another Sheriff’s employee

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A retired Pima County Sheriff’s Departments officer has a new reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving a kidney donation from a fellow department employee.
60-year-old Jim Anderson spent 20 years working for the Pima County Sheriff’s department while living with diabetes for years. Anderson was on dialysis and needed a kidney transplant. His health forced his to retire from Pima County in 2010.
A current employee of the department, 59-year-old Chad Avery, immediately offered to donate one of his kidneys to his former colleague and longtime friend. "My first option for a donor was my sister, but she was too old. The second option was my wife, Karen, but her kidney was not large enough to support me. One of my other friends on Facebook asked me how my health was. I mentioned needing a kidney. Chad saw this post and felt compelled to volunteer. If Chad had not been a suitable donor, I had a fourth option in my niece, Kara. I feel truly blessed that so many people came forward for me,” says Anderson. Chad Avery is the fourth department member to donate an organ to a fellow department member or family member in need. "I’m glad I was able to donate. My friend was in need, and I would do it again if I could,” says Avery who joined the department in 1999.
The operation took place at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center. The two former co-workers will forever share a bond that goes beyond working together in law enforcement. “Our bond is now even greater than the law enforcement brotherhood,” said Anderson who is looking forward to regaining a normal life and enjoying every minute of it with his family and friends. “Thanksgiving will have a new meaning in our house from now on.”
One organ donor can enhance up to 8 lives. Arizona residents are encouraged to register to be an organ and tissue donor at www.DonateLifeAZ.org.
