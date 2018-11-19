Retired Sheriff’s officer receives lifesaving organ from another Sheriff’s employee

A current employee of the department, 59-year-old Chad Avery, immediately offered to donate one of his kidneys to his former colleague and longtime friend. "My first option for a donor was my sister, but she was too old. The second option was my wife, Karen, but her kidney was not large enough to support me. One of my other friends on Facebook asked me how my health was. I mentioned needing a kidney. Chad saw this post and felt compelled to volunteer. If Chad had not been a suitable donor, I had a fourth option in my niece, Kara. I feel truly blessed that so many people came forward for me,” says Anderson. Chad Avery is the fourth department member to donate an organ to a fellow department member or family member in need. "I’m glad I was able to donate. My friend was in need, and I would do it again if I could,” says Avery who joined the department in 1999.