Stansberry’s 5 3s help Hawaii beat N. Arizona 85-68

Stansberry scored 11 points, including three 3s, during an 18-3 run over the final six minutes of the first half that gave the Rainbow Warriors a 41-25 lead at the break. Raimo made back-to-back layups to open the second half but the Lumberjacks (2-2) scored 19 of the next 27 points before layup by Carlos Hines trimmed their deficit to 59-50 with nearly eight minutes to go. Buggs converted a 3-point play about 90 seconds later that extended the lead to 16 and NAU trailed by double figures the rest of the way.