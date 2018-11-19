SVPD arrests three for sex offender violations

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Three Sierra Vista men are facing charges after failing to register as a sex offender, which in Arizona is considered a class 4 felony.
The first arrest was made on Wednesday, Nov. 14, when the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue. 38-year-old Edgar Villarreal was arrested after a domestic violence incident. According to SVPD they learned that Villarreal had failed to register the residence he was living in within the time period required by state law. He now faces additional charges for failing to register as a sex offender and has been booked into the Cochise County Jail.
A second arrest happened on Thursday, Nov. 15 and took place at the Cochise County Jail, where 40-year-old Arnold Ruiz was being held on charges from an unrelated incident. According to the SVPD Ruiz was identified as a sex offender from California, who failed to properly register after moving to Arizona in 2014. An investigation revealed that Ruiz had several addresses while living in Sierra Vista. Ruiz was booked back into the Cochise County Jail and faces the following charges: three counts of failing to register as a sex offender and one count of failing to update sex offender identification.
The Sierra Vista Police Department recently arrested three local men for failing to properly register as sex offenders in three unrelated cases.
The third and most recent arrest happened on Saturday, Nov. 17, when after a month-long investigation 35-year-old Alberto Flores was taken into custody with incident from the 1100 block of North 7th Street. The investigation showed that Flores had failed to register the residence where he was living within the time period required by Arizona law. He has been booked into the Cochise County Jail and faces the following charges: one count of failing to register as a sex offender, one count for failing to update sex offender identification, and an outstanding warrant from the SVPD for failure to appear.
Anyone with information relevant to these cases is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.