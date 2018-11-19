SVPD arrests three for sex offender violations

The third and most recent arrest happened on Saturday, Nov. 17, when after a month-long investigation 35-year-old Alberto Flores was taken into custody with incident from the 1100 block of North 7th Street. The investigation showed that Flores had failed to register the residence where he was living within the time period required by Arizona law. He has been booked into the Cochise County Jail and faces the following charges: one count of failing to register as a sex offender, one count for failing to update sex offender identification, and an outstanding warrant from the SVPD for failure to appear.