ADOT says new system alleviating traffic in northern Pima County

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - New technology aimed at tackling congestion in a busy area is now in place in northern Pima County.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has installed an adaptive signal timing system along the 8.5 mile stretch of North Oracle Road between West Rudasill Road, just south of West Orange Grove Road, to East Tangerine Road.
The busy corridor between Tucson and Oro Valley sees about 60,000 vehicles per day, according to ADOT. Engineers with the agency said early results show it has improved traffic times.
The system has cut out about two minutes for drivers heading south during the morning rush hour with about one minute saved in the afternoon, according to ADOT.
Carole Ferlazzo owns a home off of Oracle Road. She said the system may be a step in the right direction to alleviate heavy congestion in the area.
“As traffic adjusts to real time that does make a lot of sense because sometimes there’s a lot of traffic on Oracle, other times not so much,” she said.
The system was funded by ADOT and the RTA. It’s ADOT’s first like it in Pima County. The agency said it may consider more in the future.
