Black ’fur’day at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Not interested in hitting the stores the day after Thanksgiving, but want to help make a difference? Head on by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for Black Fur day instead.
“It would be great to see many of our pets go into loving homes during Black Fur Day. The long weekend will give families time to settle into a routine and spend quality time with their new pets,” says Brandy Burke, Chief Operations Officer.
The event is taking place on Friday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the HSSA main campus at 635 West Roger Road. Adopters will be able to meet the amazing cats, dogs and 'pocket' pets that the HSSA has available for adoption.
According to HSSA adoption fees will be 50 percent off during the Black Fur day event.
Not ready to adopt a pet yet? Give the gift of HSSA merchandise this holiday season. All pet supplies and HSSA merchandise will be 30 percent OFF. All merchandise proceeds go towards caring for the homeless pets at HSSA and are completely tax-free.
You can also see adoptable pets online at www.HSSAZ.org/ADOPT.
For more information contact HSSA’s Adoption Center at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.