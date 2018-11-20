TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Country Corn Bread and Roasted Poblano Stuffing from the Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain.
Yield: 6-8 Servings
Ingredients:
- 6 Cups corn bread cut into 1” cubes and fried
- 1 Cup diced roasted poblano pepper
- 2 Cups diced smoked sausage or if raw, pre-cook and cool (any sausage will do, use your favorite)
- 1 Cup diced celery
- 1 Cup diced onions
- 1T chopped garlic
- 1T chopped sage
- 2 Cups hot turkey stock
- 2T Butter
- Salt and pepper
Method:
1. Saute the chilies, celery, onions, sausage and garlic in the butter until cooked through. Season with salt and pepper and let cool.
2. Lightly toss the corn bread, vegetable/sausage mixture and sage, moistening with the turkey stock.
The stuffing can be used immediately to stuff a turkey, if not being used for turkey stuffing, place into a baking dish. Lightly toast stuffing at 350F for about 8-10 minutes.
