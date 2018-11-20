Country Corn Bread and Roasted Poblano Stuffing

November 19, 2018 at 10:32 PM MST - Updated November 19 at 10:32 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Country Corn Bread and Roasted Poblano Stuffing from the Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain.

Yield: 6-8 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 6 Cups corn bread cut into 1” cubes and fried
  • 1 Cup diced roasted poblano pepper
  • 2 Cups diced smoked sausage or if raw, pre-cook and cool (any sausage will do, use your favorite)
  • 1 Cup diced celery
  • 1 Cup diced onions
  • 1T chopped garlic
  • 1T chopped sage
  • 2 Cups hot turkey stock
  • 2T Butter
  • Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Saute the chilies, celery, onions, sausage and garlic in the butter until cooked through. Season with salt and pepper and let cool.

2. Lightly toss the corn bread, vegetable/sausage mixture and sage, moistening with the turkey stock.

The stuffing can be used immediately to stuff a turkey, if not being used for turkey stuffing, place into a baking dish. Lightly toast stuffing at 350F for about 8-10 minutes.

