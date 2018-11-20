FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Warmer than average temperatures expected for the beginning of the workweek before a few fronts move through later this week and drop temps! As far as rain chances go, things are going to be staying pretty dry with the exception of a stray showers.
You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
THANKSGIVING: Moslty cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 10% chance of rain.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.