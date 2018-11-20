Free streetcar rides on Small Business Saturday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - All Tucsonans and visitors are invited to ride the Sun Link Streetcar for free all day Saturday, Nov. 24 for Small Business Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.
Sponsors of the free Sun Link rides are Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Downtown Tucson Partnership, Mercado District and the University of Arizona. All participating sponsors are kicking-off the holiday season to encourage Tucson to take part in Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday takes place each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
Holiday shoppers will find many local retailers and businesses offering promotions and great deals on items throughout the districts along the streetcar route, including:
- Downtown Tucson shoppers can look for a GOLDEN TICKET inside a Downtown local business to redeem for a swag bag and a Downtown gift card valued between $20-$100! Plus, mention the password “SHOP SMALL” to a Downtown Purple Shirted Ambassador and receive a FREE gift item! Visit downtowntucson.org for more information.
- 4th Avenue Merchants will have discounts and deals all along the Avenue. Look for specific deals on the 4th Avenue Merchants Facebook Event page and at fourthavenue.org.
- Sales and deals for Main Gate Square retailers will be listed at maingatesquare.com and families can visit Santa from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mercado District will have special discounts and sales at Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex. Visit mercadodistrict.com for more information.
“Small businesses are what make Downtown Tucson so special,” says Kathleen Eriksen, Downtown Tucson Partnership Chief Executive Officer. “Small Business Saturday is a prime time to support local businesses and embrace Tucson’s diverse culture. Downtown Tucson Partnership is excited to celebrate our local businesses with the community and showcase all the great things they provide.”
Wildcat football fans can take the streetcar to watch the University of Arizona play against the ASU Sun Devils. Fans can board at any Sun Link streetcar stop and ride to the stop at 2nd St. and Cherry Ave. for a short walk to the UA Mall and Arizona Stadium.
“Public transportation is an excellent way to travel, especially to major events like our football game with ASU,” says Gail Nazarenko, Interim Executive Director of the University of Arizona Parking & Transportation Services. “Traveling by public transportation makes the UA a more sustainable place to live, work and learn. The Sun Link Streetcar is a vital part of our mission because it reduces traffic congestion, eases the need for available parking and improves air quality.”
Sun Link connects riders to five of Tucson’s most popular and unique districts along its 3.9-mile route: the University of Arizona, Main Gate Square, 4th Avenue, Downtown and Mercado San Agustin/MSA Annex. Twenty-three convenient stops allow riders to visit more than 150 shops and 100 restaurants, and 30 plus bars and clubs for entertainment.
Spending the day exploring shops and restaurants is easy. Motorists can park once and not worry about finding parking again by taking Sun Link to where they want to go. Parking is available at Park Tucson garages and lots, at select University of Arizona garages (exceptions apply due to football game), and at free street-parking along 4th Ave., Downtown and Mercado District.
Streetcar service begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 2 a.m.
For additional Sun Link information and for trip planning assistance, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565).
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.