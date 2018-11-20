KOLD CARES: Fundraiser to help victims of California wildfires

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - KOLD News 13 and the Red Cross are teaming up to help the victims of the California wildfires.
The Camp and Woosley wildfires have killed at least 80 and nearly 1,000 are still missing. Tens of thousands of California residents are homeless and in need of help.
The Red Cross has opened numerous shelters across California.
To help, we are hosting a phone bank from 4-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20. You can call 520-572-7355 or text "REDCROSS" to 90999 to make a donation.
You can also donate at the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
For others ways to help, go HERE.
