Man charged with attempted first degree murder after beating his girlfriend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend by cutting, stabbing, beating and strangling her has been convicted on several charges.
The Pima County Attorney's Office said Manuel Sesma was found guilty last week on charges of attempted first-degree murder, strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
The PCAO said Manuel Sesma attacked his girlfriend twice -- in 2015 and 2017.
In the 2015 incident, Sesma alleged strangled the victim and threatened to shoot her.
In the 2017 incident, he alleged strangled her and slit her throat when she was unconscious.
"She woke up and realized that Sesma was dragging her into the bathroom," the PCAO said in a news release. "Though she saw blood everywhere, she didn’t realize it was her own."
Sesma then allegedly asked her "are you dead already" before punching, smothering and stabbing her.
The PCAO said Sesma said “we’re going to be famous” and swallowed a bottle of pills and slit his own wrists.
The victim woke up again and crawled to her brothers room.
“Her brother opened the door and saw his sister lying in a pool of blood,” according to the PCAO. “Her injuries included a cut jugular vein, a fractured thyroid bone in her neck, and bruises all over her face.”
Sesma will be sentenced Jan. 7, 2019.
