New study helping determine better parking in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A newly released, 77-page parking study concludes what most everyone already knew, but gives Park Tucson a blueprint for the future that finding a parking space on 4th Avenue can be difficult. It says drivers “will be hard pressed to find available parking in a timely manner.”
That's the conclusion reached as well by Danny Lucero.
“It can take 15 to 20 minutes to find a parking space around here,” he said standing outside the tattoo parlor where he works. “On weekends it’s easy but during the week, it’s hard.”
The study also says Tucson has 10,960 parking spaces in and around downtown, more than enough to accommodate motorists even in the busiest of times. However, there is a perception among the general public in Tucson that there is not enough parking downtown.
The study says "simply because they are available does not necessarily mean they are attractive if they are located far away from popular destinations."
Some facilities are at or above 85 percent occupancy during peak times, while others lag.
Even a member of the Park Tucson Commission sub committee which is reviewing the study admitted he went by a parking lot during a peak evening time near Fourth Avenue which was empty. The lot has 118 spaces.
Also of interest, with the rapid expansion in housing and businesses downtown is whether there will be enough spaces in the future. But also, if there is a need for more parking, where should it be located.
Construction of a parking garage can be as much as $25,000 a space, so a misplaced parking garage can be a costly mistake.
4th Avenue is likely due for a parking garage at some time because of the expansion of student housing and other business along the street.
Two new housing projects will break ground soon but there is little space for new parking.
That has business owners along the tourist destination concerned.
Kade Mislinski, owner of Passe on 4th said "that diversity is going to create a problem where we need to look for solutions beyond the metered parking."
360 parking meters were added to 4th Avenue in 2015 which ended the practice of workers and owners parking for free everyday.
Still, feeding the meter is not good for business either.
“For me, a coffee shop, I’m looking for the $3 sale, I’m not looking for big purchase of anything,” he said. “But if it’s a constant hassle, people are going to stop coming to see me.”
