Public meeting to discuss future of Thornydale Elementary

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Due to a consistent decline in enrollment and the need to ensure school sustainability and fiscal responsibility of the resources entrusted to the District by taxpayers, the Governing Board of the Marana Unified School District is considering the closure of Thornydale Elementary School in June 2019. Thornydale Elementary School is located at 7651 N. Old Father Drive, Tucson, AZ 85741 and serves K-6 grades.
Over the past several years, the Marana district has closely monitored student enrollment numbers at Thornydale Elementary School. Enrollment has declined at Thornydale since 1994, with an enrollment of 733 students, to an enrollment of 306 students this year. The District contributes the consistent decline in enrollment due to the neighborhood having matured resulting in fewer elementary school age students in the area. In addition, the District recognizes that no new homes are projected to be built in the future which would contribute to growth in the Thornydale area. In keeping with good fiscal responsibility the District acknowledges that school district budget revenues are solely generated on a per pupil basis; therefore school enrollment is vitally important to the sustainability of a school.
In accordance with A.R.S. §15-341(A)(32), District parents and guardians were informed of this meeting in which the school district Governing Board shall hear reasons for or against the closure of Thornydale Elementary School.
At this same Public Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 20, a proposed change to current attendance boundaries for Quail Run Elementary School and Butterfield Elementary School will be presented with the reasons for or against the closure of Thornydale Elementary School. The proposed boundary would change the attendance boundary currently serving the Thornydale Elementary area to either Quail Run Elementary or Butterfield Elementary.
On Thursday, December 6, 2018, the school district Governing Board may vote on this matter during their regularly scheduled Governing Board Public Meeting. The meeting will begin at 7 pm at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Drive in Marana, Arizona 85653.
District Administration and the Governing Board take the discussion to close Thornydale due to declining enrollment very seriously and is not one that is taken lightly. The District also recognizes it is their fiscal responsibility to ensure school sustainability for all 12,300 students served and to be responsible for the resources entrusted to the District by taxpayers.
Parents, students, staff, and community are encouraged to attend the Governing Board Public Meetings to share their thoughts. If unable to attend the Public Meetings, information can be shared with the Governing Board utilizing the District’s “Let’s Talk” 24/7 communication tool or by providing a written statement to the school principal, or email the Governing Board.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.