Public meeting to discuss future of Thornydale Elementary

Over the past several years, the Marana district has closely monitored student enrollment numbers at Thornydale Elementary School. Enrollment has declined at Thornydale since 1994, with an enrollment of 733 students, to an enrollment of 306 students this year. The District contributes the consistent decline in enrollment due to the neighborhood having matured resulting in fewer elementary school age students in the area. In addition, the District recognizes that no new homes are projected to be built in the future which would contribute to growth in the Thornydale area. In keeping with good fiscal responsibility the District acknowledges that school district budget revenues are solely generated on a per pupil basis; therefore school enrollment is vitally important to the sustainability of a school.