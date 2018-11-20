Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving 2018

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Not up to cooking on Thanksgiving? Here are a few restaurants that will be open on Thursday, Nov. 22.
Note: Details may vary by franchise and location. While Offers.com has verified this information with several locations, local restaurants may have reduced hours or be closed. So call ahead.
Amazon: Forgot to buy a key ingredient for your stuffing, or have some extra guests show up? Amazon Prime Now is open for business on Thanksgiving Day and will deliver Whole Foods groceries to you in as little as one hour (until 2 p.m. local time). Note that Prime Now is available only to Amazon Prime members and incurs a delivery fee.
Applebee’s: Applebee’s is known for its combo deals (such as two entrees and an appetizer for $20). So Thanksgiving can be affordable as well as effortless. Many locations will be closing early, so check hours in advance. Locations
Boston Market: Most locations are open for dine-in, but check hours. Boston Market will be serving plated traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day. See the Thanksgiving menu options. Don’t forget Boston Market’s catering and carry-out meal options, if you want to host at home but don’t want to cook. Locations
Cracker Barrel: Open regular hours. Cracker Barrel will be serving a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal all day ($12.99 for adults $7.99 for children). Also providing Heat n’ Serve holiday family meals to take home. Available for pick-up Nov. 17 to 25 (24-hour notice recommended). Locations
Denny’s: Many locations will be open regular hours, and there are plenty of traditional Thanksgiving and fall menu items to choose from. Plus, order from Denny’s online ordering platform and get a meal for four to five, which includes carved turkey breast, stuffing, gravy and two sides. Locations
Golden Corral: Special Holiday dining and buffet available. Find the nearest restaurant.
Hooter’s: Watch Thanksgiving NFL games at many Hooter’s locations on Thanksgiving afternoon. Be sure to call ahead to make sure your location is open.
IHOP: Turkey might not be the typical go-to order at the International House of Pancakes, but the Roasted Turkey Dinner is classic comfort food on a plate: carved roasted turkey breast topped with turkey gravy and served with a choice of two sides. Locations
Macaroni Grill: Many locations are open for dine-in guests and will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving dinner ($24.99) featuring a soup or salad, roasted turkey breast, buttermilk mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, stuffing and pumpkin pie. See the full menu. Check your location’s hours and make a reservation in advance.
McDonald’s: Need a quick bite? Many McDonald’s locations will remain open, but double check the hours.
Starbucks: You can count on many Starbucks locations to remain open on Thanksgiving (although hours may be different than usual). Get your caffeine fix on the way to visiting family, and enjoy its holiday beverages.
Waffle House: In keeping with its tradition, Waffle House will be open on Thanksgiving.
Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving (please check your location before going):
Albertsons: Stores are open from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Bashas': Open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Fry’s: Most stores normally open around 6 a.m. and close around midnight.
Safeway: Most stores usually stay open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sprouts Farmers Market: The markets will operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Whole Foods: Hours for most stores are either 6 or 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed on Thanksgiving:
Davis-Monthan AFB commissary
Trader Joe’s
