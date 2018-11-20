Pulisic captains US in Sarachan finale, 1-0 loss to Italy

"Well, it was my last game. I haven't been told that, but it's evident there's going to be a change in the very near future," Sarachan said. "To look back on the games that we played, the players that we've exposed to this level, that we brought forth, I'm certain it's going to pay dividends down the line. So for me I feel as though when the next person comes in, they're going to have a great starting point and that makes me feel good."