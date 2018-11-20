Tucson Boys Chorus Christmas tree lot opening soon

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus will be bringing its Christmas Tree Lot “Home for the Holidays!”
This year the lot will be located on the grounds of the Boys Chorus building at 5770 E. Pima Street between Craycroft and Wilmot, and will be staffed by Chorus members and their parents and has been a traditional holiday fundraiser for the non-profit group.
The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus Tree Lot will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Nov. 30 through Dec. 23 - hours of operation are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm and Sundays 10 am to 7 pm. The lot features fresh cut trees like Douglas fir, Noble fir and Nordman fir at competitive prices. Deliveries are available. The Chorus also sells fresh wreaths and garland.
A special feature this year will be the Holiday Fair on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Boys Chorus Tree Lot, where local vendors will be showcasing unique arts and crafts.
The chorus will celebrate the season with the annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 16 with performances at 2 pm and 6 pm at Crowder Hall at the University of Arizona. Tickets are available online at www.boyschorus.org or by calling the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus office at (520) 296-6277.
The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus is recruiting for the spring semester. Families of interested boys ages 6-21 years old who would like to join the chorus should call (520) 296-6277.
