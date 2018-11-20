Tucson Boys Chorus Christmas tree lot opening soon

The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus Tree Lot will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Nov. 30 through Dec. 23 - hours of operation are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm and Sundays 10 am to 7 pm. The lot features fresh cut trees like Douglas fir, Noble fir and Nordman fir at competitive prices. Deliveries are available. The Chorus also sells fresh wreaths and garland.