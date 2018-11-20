Tucson businesses could be affected by Mexican shoppers held in long port lines

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The caravans that Customs and Border Protection are preparing for aren’t just affecting the border. What happens in Nogales and at other ports of entry could possibly impact businesses in Pima County.
Visit Tucson told Tucson News Now that Mexican visitors spend around $1 billion in the county annually, at a variety of shops.
"Families, also just pregnant ladies and their husbands and they love to come here and shop and they get some good bargains they like that," said Valerie Gomes, a Tucson business owner.
Gomes has owned her new and gently used clothing store for almost three years. Her store is close to Park Place Mall and she loves that the shoppers from Mexico spend money at her store. “They (the shoppers) love it and they always seem to come back,” said Gomes business associate. “They love the prices.”
However, there is a possibility that some of those shoppers may not make it back. As CBP prepares for a caravan of migrants that could come to the border crossings in Nogales and possibly force long wait times and even delays.
In the last few weeks, CBP has had the military come in to what they call “harden” the boarder, putting up razor wire on the fence, as well as barriers in vehicle lanes at the port of entry, in case the caravan of migrants rush the port.
The folks at Visit Tucson are concerned and they are keeping an eye on things at the border, keeping in contact with CBP officials to get updates.
"We are concerned that there's misinformation if something happens at the border people take it out of proportion," said Felipe Garcia, executive president of Visit Tucson. "Then we could suffer and not see those dollars coming here."
“So when they come here to stores on Broadway Blvd., they are going to our malls, they pay sales tax, with that money we pay for our schools,” said Garcia. “Our fire department, our police department here in Tucson we depend on those sales tax monies coming here.”
For east-side business owner Gomes if the shoppers didn't make it up to her store, she could see the effects pretty quickly.
“We would miss them terribly. We would miss having them shopping in here,” said Gomes. “Definitely the profits would go down.”
