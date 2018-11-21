2018 Arizona EL Teacher of the Year – Miriam Romero

November 20, 2018 at 5:43 PM MST - Updated November 20 at 5:44 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For the first time, a teacher from the Tucson Unified School District has received the 2018 Arizona EL Teacher of the Year. Miriam Romero from Carrillo K-5 Magnet School has been selected among thousands of teachers across the state.

Romero was surprised with the award during a school assembly where students and colleagues celebrated her and this well-deserved recognition.

Superintendent of Public Instruction, Diane Douglas, made the announcement of this great state honor. Tucson Unified School District Superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, and Patricia Sandoval-Taylor, Language Acquisition Interim Director, were present at the event. “TUSD has never had a state winner and we are more than excited to share the news,” Sandoval-Taylor said.

She will also be honored among EL teachers from across the state at the State OELAS conference in December.

