Chiricahua National Monument Holiday Open House at Faraway Ranch

The fully decorated historic home on the Chiricahua National Monument's Faraway Ranch, will be open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The home is decorated for the Christmas season just as a guest would have seen it during its days as a guest ranch for visitors to the “Wonderland of Rocks.” Park staff will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the Ranch’s history, and relate stories from the lives of the family who lived there.
A simple log cabin when it was homesteaded by Swedish immigrants Emma and Neil Erickson in 1888, over time the Faraway Ranch was transformed into a popular twentieth century guest ranch managed by daughter and son-in-law Lillian and Ed Riggs. The home is completely furnished with items owned by the family, who played a vital role in the preservation of the monument and the creation of its trails.
Light refreshments will be available at the park visitor center throughout the day. There will be a special 15 percent discount on all Western National Parks Association store merchandise.
Not able to make it to the Open House, guided tours are offered on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The house will remain decorated until New Year’s Day. As always, tours are free and there is no entrance fee to the park.
Chiricahua National Monument is located four miles east of the junction of Arizona Highways 181 and 186, 37 miles southeast of Willcox. The Faraway Ranch parking lot is located one mile beyond the park entrance, and the ranch house is located a short walk from the parking lot.
For more information, call the Chiricahua Visitor Center at 520-824-3560, extension 9302 or visit the park website, www.nps.gov/chir.
