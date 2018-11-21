Cochise County students get criminal justice training

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Cochise Technology District (CTD) are continuing to provide public safety/criminal justice training to Cochise County students through the participating high schools within the county.
Dozens of high school students in Cochise County, who put in the classroom work, were finally able to test their skills to see what else they will need one day to possibly serve their community.
From the moment they stepped off the bus, student fall in line and learn everything from handcuffing to ticket writing. It was an obvious choice for Christopher Rivera, a student from Bisbee High School.
“I’ve always been interested in law enforcement and it’s the first time it’s been offered to me as a class,” said Christopher.
As part of the ongoing commitment that the Sheriff’s Office has with CTD educational partners, there was a new academy for 46 students on Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office Range House located at 205 N Judd Drive in Bisbee.
Students learned about defensive tactics, law and legal issues, and public safety disciplines that will allow for a more real life scenario to augment their classroom training.
“We want them to experience what a real law enforcement academy is, what goes on and that Academy,” said Commander Forest Hauser, from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. “And it gives them a little taste, a little bit of experience in that.”
“You didn’t make it! You didn’t make it! Up against the wall,” yelled instructors in today’s lesson - always be aware and ready to respond.
Running into action unarmed - no one in this group made it. But it’s still years before any of these hopefuls wear the badge. Some already know there’s more to public service than the uniform.
“It’s not about the badge though. It’s about having enough heart to want to do it. Like, you have to have the inside for it,” said Trinity Michael, a Valley Union student.
This event proved to be one of a kind, helping students learn about safety and defense tactics that could potentially save lives in the future.
