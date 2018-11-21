Combs Traditional Academy Good Citizens

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Combs Traditional Academy strives to teach both academic skills as well as build character in our students.
One recent example of this is our incorporation of citizenship and writing. Over the past few weeks our 1st graders have been using different texts to identify what it means to be a good citizen.
Within the texts we chose a character that portrayed good citizenship and explained what it meant to be a good citizen. Students worked in groups to create citizenship posters that showed how we can be a good classroom citizen.
Students also worked independently to create written explanations of what makes a good citizen and why it is important.
On Election Day, first graders participated in a classroom election on various topics. We discussed how voting is another form of good citizenship and why it is important to vote.
