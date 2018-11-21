THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Welcome new general manager

As we settle in, I hope to better understand the issues facing this community and I will at times offer my opinion and solicit yours. I will tell you now that the opinions I express are my own and not the opinion of the television station. I believe very strongly that a broadcast news department must deliver the facts without opinion or shading. It is then up to you to take that information and develop an opinion. I do believe though that healthy civilized debate is what this country was built on and it is something we should continue to do.