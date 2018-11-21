THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Welcome new general manager

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Hello, I am Eric Duncan, Vice President and General Manager here at KOLD 13. My wife Ginny and I have had Tucson high on our list of “last stops” for years and now we are lucky enough to be here.
The desert southwest is not new to me. I was raised about three hours east of here in Deming, New Mexico, a small farm community in the high desert and a place some of my family still call home. Ginny on the other hand is a Houston girl, so the desert is a whole new experience for her. So far so good. I brought her here at the right time of year.
As we settle in, I hope to better understand the issues facing this community and I will at times offer my opinion and solicit yours. I will tell you now that the opinions I express are my own and not the opinion of the television station. I believe very strongly that a broadcast news department must deliver the facts without opinion or shading. It is then up to you to take that information and develop an opinion. I do believe though that healthy civilized debate is what this country was built on and it is something we should continue to do.
We will talk more about that soon.
Today I want to take this Thanksgiving opportunity to say that I am truly thankful for my faith, my family, and my opportunity be part of this great group of people at KOLD. I believe there is a plan for all of us and mine has brought me here. I hope that all of you have a wonderful and SAFE Thanksgiving. Eat too much, watch the Wildcats beat that other school, and enjoy all the blessings you have been afforded.
Happy Thanksgiving.
