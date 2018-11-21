Families fill Tucson Airport on busy travel day

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, for travel.
Sometimes, or most times, it can be hectic with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“We had some, a few delays due to some fog in Seattle, so that delayed some parking spaces for our plane to be able to get in, we were about three hours late," said Timothy Whiteley.
Whiteley was happy to land in Tucson Tuesday afternoon with his family, in town to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends for the sixth year now.
“It’s a whole lot sunnier down here than it is in Washington state so seeing the sun, once a year, is pretty nice in the winter time," said Whiteley.
The Hast Family waited with a “Welcome Home” sign for their daughter and sister, Olivia, to come down the escalator in arrivals.
“She’s the baby of the family so yes, I’m excited, I’m going to have people over, I’m feeling very festive," said Tina Hast.
Tuesday was the first time Olivia was able to make a trip home since leaving for her freshman year of college in Washington.
More families showed up with signs through the evening, especially when a flight from Colorado landed - with three cadets in the Air Force Academy.
“Being able to give thanks to have a happy and healthy family, getting to see each other, celebrating the one’s we get to visit,” said Ashleigh Davidson, who was waiting for her brother.
Below is a list of the busiest and least busiest days from Nov. 15-26 based on the number of available seats.
Busiest days
- Wednesday, Nov. 21
- Sunday, Nov. 25
- Monday, Nov. 26
- Friday, Nov. 16
- Saturday, Nov. 24
Least busy days
- Thursday, Nov. 22
- Friday, Nov. 23
