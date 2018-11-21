FBI: Elderly man arrested in bank robbery fled halfway house

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI said an 82-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank in Goodyear was wanted by federal authorities for leaving a halfway house.
Charles Manrow was ordered held behind bars Monday while he awaits trial.
According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, Manrow was armed with a BB gun when he obtained about $1,270 from a bank teller.
Goodyear police arrested him in a traffic stop.
Manrow told authorities a former drug associate funded his escape from the halfway house in Long Beach, California, last month.
According to the Long Beach Post, Manrow said he planned to rob a bank every two weeks until he could start smuggling drugs.
Manrow was serving time for bank robberies. He had been charged with 11 in California, Colorado, Utah and Arizona from 2005-07.