FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic Thanksgiving Weather!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 21, 2018 at 3:48 AM MST - Updated November 21 at 3:48 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One last day of warmer than average temperatures a front move through and drop temps! As far as rain chances go, things are going to be staying pretty dry with the exception of a stray showers.

You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Upper 60s under sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.