FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic Thanksgiving Weather!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One last day of warmer than average temperatures a front move through and drop temps! As far as rain chances go, things are going to be staying pretty dry with the exception of a stray showers.
You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. 10% chance of rain.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Upper 60s under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.