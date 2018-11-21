Food banks overflow as economic recovery still eludes rural areas

AMADO, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The parking lot at the Amado food bank is full. People park on the side of the road. It’s past the food bank’s noon closing time but the waiting room remains full.
“If they’re inside the building, we’ll serve them,” said Debbie Acuna, the food bank director. “It’s going to be a long day for the volunteers.”
Up the road a few miles, at the Green Valley Community Food Bank, one worker said some customers were waiting 20 minutes in the parking lot for a space. Inside, the lines are long and the wait much the same as Amado.
Between the two food banks, more than 200 families will be served two days before Thanksgiving, many with several family members.
“I have four,” said Cindy Hemminger, an Arivaca resident. “My husband, me, my daughter and granddaughter.”
This time of year, the food banks try to make the distribution holiday friendly.
“We want to make sure we get the fixings to complete a holiday meal,” said Acuna. “We’re offering stuffing, the gravies, the muffin mixes, the cranberries, that kind of thing.”
According to some estimates, the poverty rate is 20 percent in the Amado area, home to just more than 2,000 people. The unemployment rate hovers at 10 percent.
“We do about 700 visits a month here,” said Acuna.
She says a big problem for the area is working poor. People who work full time but still don’t make enough to stay out of financial trouble.
“Especially if they have two or three kids,” she said. “Or if they’re extended families and we have a lot of them here.”
Hemminger is one of those with her daughter and nine year old granddaughter under the same roof.
Her husband at, 74 years of age, still has to work at least part time to make ends meet.
On this day, she finds a $6.06 fruit pack with grapes and strawberries. “I could never afford this,” she said. “I can use this for smoothies.”
Because she is a family for four, she gets two frozen chickens, a handful of peppers, six potatoes, a dozen eggs, a gallon of milk and before it’s over, a full shopping cart.
Hemminger believes the food bank bank saves her $200 to $300 a month, the difference between eating well and going hungry.
Staples and canned goods are always in demand at the food bank, which is sensitive to people’s diets these days.
Each customer gets a gallon of milk and a dozen eggs before they begin with the cans of stewed tomatoes or sweet corn, breads and vegetables.
“High quality protein items are really important,” Acuna said. “Another reason for the milk and eggs, its a high quality protein.”
Anyone wishing to donate can do so by calling (520) 398-2942.
