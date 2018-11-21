Jury: Swartz not guilty in teen’s cross-border shooting death

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The jury has returned a not guilty verdict in the trial of Lonnie Swartz, the Border Patrol agent accused of fatally shooting a Mexican teen six years ago.
Swartz was facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was shot multiple times across the international border fence in Arizona in 2012.
This is Swartz’s second trial. He was acquitted of murder earlier this year, but a jury deadlocked on manslaughter charges.
It’s rare for a Border Patrol agent to be criminally charged in circumstances involving a use of force case, but the agency was under heavy scrutiny over violent incidents when Swartz was first indicted in 2015, including many involving rock-throwers.
Swartz has been on leave and living in Nevada since the incident.
Swartz’s defensive team has said Rodriguez was among a group of rock throwers endangering agents' lives. The prosecution has not disputed Rodriguez was involved, but said the shooting was “unreasonable and unnecessary.”
Rodriguez's family has claimed he was walking home from a basketball game with friends and was not armed or hurling rocks.
An autopsy showed Rodriguez, who was unarmed, was shot 10 times, mostly from behind.
