The Latest: Ukraine hails choice for president of Interpol

This undated official photo taken from the Russian Interior Ministry web site shows Alexander Prokopchuk, Russian Interior Ministry general who's currently an Interpol vice president. Kremlin foes including financier Bill Browder, Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Alexei Navalny have warned that naming a top Russian police official to the job would undermine Interpol. Russian Interior Ministry spokesman Irina Volk on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 lashed out at critics, accusing them of running a "campaign to discredit" the Russian candidate Alexander Prokopchuk. (Russian Interior Ministry via AP) (AP)