MISSING: Police searching for William Romero

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police are searching for a 69-year-old man by the name of William Molina Romero. He is a Hispanic English speaking male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald, has a full grey beard, a light complexion and walks with a brown cane.
Mr. Romero lives with his daughter and left his residence at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 20. He is known to have dementia and diabetes. On September 11, 2018, an observant community member located Mr. Romero after he had been lost from leaving his home.
William was last seen wearing a brown fedora hat, grey shirt, and black jeans.
William last lived on the 3900 block of 15th Ave, but has since moved from that address and may still recall that area as his current home.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of William Romero please contact authorities by calling 9-1-1
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.