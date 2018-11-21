PACC takes in 15 dogs after owner evicted

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The PACC needs your help finding forever homes for more than a dozen dogs after their owner was evicted from her home on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
The owner successfully placed some of her pets with families and friends. PACC needs help finding homes for the remaining 15, which include some puppies. All appear to be some sort of shepherd mix and some were emaciated, while all were dehydrated and anemic. PACC’s veterinarians say the dogs ate well once they were placed under PACC care and they can be spayed and neutered before being put up for adoption.
The shelter is already caring for more than 600 animals and the community needs members to adopt and foster the incoming dogs. As Pima County’s only open-admission shelter, PACC never turns away a pet in need and has a constant influx of stray and unwanted pets. To manage these numbers, shelter officials try to connect pet owners with the resources they need to keep their pets.
All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 licensing fee will apply to the dogs adopted. PACC is closed on Thanksgiving but is open noon to 5 p.m. on Friday for a “Black Fur Day” event. All pets four months and older with black markings will be free of charge, while other pets' adoption price will be reduced by 50 percent.
