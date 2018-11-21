Pima County Grease collection event

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Regional Water Reclamation Department will hold its 14th Annual Grease Collection and Recycling Event.
The event will be on Saturday Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Eastside at O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway
- Midtown at Tucson City Council Ward 3 Office, 1510 E. Grant Road
- Northwest at Pima Community College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road
- Southside at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
- West at Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road
- Sahuarita at Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
Pouring cooking grease and oil down the drain can clog your pipes. Even a small amount of oil build up over time can cause blockage and costly repairs. As fat and oil travel further into the sewer pipes, build ups can occur in the main lines and cause dangerous sewage overflows onto public and private property.
To help keep destructive cooking fat and oil out of the sewer system, store it in containers and bring it to the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department’s Grease Collection and Recycling event. Collected grease will be converted into bio diesel, a cleaner burning fuel.
To learn more, please visit pima.gov/grease.
