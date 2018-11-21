Police looking for a suspicious man last seen at Goodwill

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police are looking for a man they believe was taking compromising photos of a woman at Goodwill.
On Sunday, September 23, 2018, at 1 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Goodwill at 2990 West Ina Road for reported suspicious activity. Upon arrival, deputies learned a man was attempting to take compromising photographs of an adult female shopper in the store. After being confronted, the suspect fled by walking out the front door in an unknown direction. A female was seen leaving the location with the suspect.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 20′s or 30′s with dark hair, average build, and last seen wearing a light colored button down shirt with a white undershirt, blue jeans shorts, and black/white shoes.
The Adult Sex Crimes Unit detectives have taken over the investigations and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.