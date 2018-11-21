Real Pinal County Sheriff calls scammers pretending to be PCSO deputies

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Today, Sheriff Mark Lamb called the scammers who claim to be Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. On the other line was a scammer who answered by the name of Bruce Miller. When Lamb revealed he was the real Pinal County Sheriff, Miller didn’t seem too pleased.
These scammers are telling victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest because they have missed jury duty. They claim that if victims don’t pay up, the sheriff’s office will find and arrest them. A Casa Grande woman reported the scammers to the real Pinal County Sheriff’s Office saying the scammers tried to get her to pay $1,500.
The scammers are calling from the number, (520) 896-7554. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office will never ask you to pay money to get out of an arrest warrant or ask about jury duty.
If you ever feel skeptical about a phone call or have been the victim of a phone scam, don’t hesitate to call the real Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111 or 911.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.