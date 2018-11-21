Real Pinal County Sheriff calls scammers pretending to be PCSO deputies

November 20, 2018 at 5:14 PM MST - Updated November 20 at 5:23 PM
Sheriff Mark Lamb calls scammers who claim to be PCSO deputies.

Today, Sheriff Mark Lamb called out scammers who claim to be Pinal County Sheriff's deputies. SPOILER ALERT: They aren't. These scammers tell victims that there's a warrant out for their arrest because they missed jury duty. They go on to say that if the victims don't pay up, the sheriff's office will arrest them. A Casa Grande woman reported to us that scammers tried to get $1500 out of her. Thankfully, she didn't fall for it and immediately called the REAL Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The scammers are calling from this number: 520-896-7554. So we called them. The scammer we talked to was Bruce Miller (if that is his real name). He didn't seem too pleased to talk to the actual sheriff of Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will never ask you to pay money to get out of a warrant or ask about jury duty. If you're ever sceptical about a phone call, or you've been the victim of a scam, don't hesitate to call us at 520-866-5111.

Posted by Pinal County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 20, 2018

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Today, Sheriff Mark Lamb called the scammers who claim to be Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. On the other line was a scammer who answered by the name of Bruce Miller. When Lamb revealed he was the real Pinal County Sheriff, Miller didn’t seem too pleased.

These scammers are telling victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest because they have missed jury duty. They claim that if victims don’t pay up, the sheriff’s office will find and arrest them. A Casa Grande woman reported the scammers to the real Pinal County Sheriff’s Office saying the scammers tried to get her to pay $1,500.

The scammers are calling from the number, (520) 896-7554. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office will never ask you to pay money to get out of an arrest warrant or ask about jury duty.

If you ever feel skeptical about a phone call or have been the victim of a phone scam, don’t hesitate to call the real Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111 or 911.

