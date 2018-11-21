Real Pinal County Sheriff calls scammers pretending to be PCSO deputies

Today, Sheriff Mark Lamb called out scammers who claim to be Pinal County Sheriff's deputies. SPOILER ALERT: They aren't. These scammers tell victims that there's a warrant out for their arrest because they missed jury duty. They go on to say that if the victims don't pay up, the sheriff's office will arrest them. A Casa Grande woman reported to us that scammers tried to get $1500 out of her. Thankfully, she didn't fall for it and immediately called the REAL Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The scammers are calling from this number: 520-896-7554. So we called them. The scammer we talked to was Bruce Miller (if that is his real name). He didn't seem too pleased to talk to the actual sheriff of Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will never ask you to pay money to get out of a warrant or ask about jury duty. If you're ever sceptical about a phone call, or you've been the victim of a scam, don't hesitate to call us at 520-866-5111.