Record breaking number of people to hit road for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - If you’re one of the 48.5 million Americans planning a Thanksgiving road trip prepare for longer travel times and higher gas prices.
Global mobility analytics company INRIX says travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. could be as much as four times longer than a normal trip. That's partially because today and yesterday are the two most popular air travel days according to AAA.
When it comes to paying for gas for your holiday trip on the road, expect to feel it in your wallet a little more this year. AAA says drivers can expect to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices in four years with the national average of $2.79 as of November 1st. That's $0.31 more than a year ago.
In terms of safety on the roads this Thanksgiving, AAA says they expect to rescue nearly 360,000 drivers thanks to things like dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires.
Here at home in Southern Arizona, the Department of Public Safety says common mistakes they see drivers make on the roads during the holidays are things like forgetting to wear seat belts, driving while distracted, or driving while sleepy. All of which can be dangerous not just for the driver engaging in those behaviors but also for other people on the road.
Quentin Mehr of DPS in Tucson shared what state troopers will be looking for on the roads during all of the holiday traffic.
"They're watching for people that are tailgating, not being careful. They're looking for those who have drank too much, intoxicated driver, cause all these things play in to collisions. The majority of collisions are caused by the driver and bad driving habits."
Mehr recommends that all drivers come prepared with water in the car and he also says it’s best to factor in extra time to your drive this holiday season.
