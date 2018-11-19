Safety tips for shopping during the holiday season

Don’t let a theft ruin your holiday plans. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch | November 19, 2018 at 3:24 PM MST - Updated November 20 at 6:06 PM

(KFVS) - 'Tis the season to shop and celebrate the holidays with your family.

Don’t let a theft ruin your plans.

The Missouri Insurance Information Service offered the following advice:

  • Park your car in a brightly-lit, well-traveled area. Be sure to lock your car and take the keys with you
  • Place your purchases in the trunk or at least out of sight
  • Avoid shopping along. People in pairs or groups are less likely to be attacked than individuals traveling alone
  • Take only the money you’ll need if you’re paying for purchases with cash
  • If you’re paying with a charge card, make sure it is returned to you by the clerk
  • Get your car keys ready before you walk to the parking area. Juggling packages while you look for your keys may make you a target for a thief

