Southern Arizonans graduate from USAF basic training in November

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - They have graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Having completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Marina R. Laturco is a 2015 graduate of Tucson High School, Tucson.
U.S. Air Force Airman Jaidyn P. Crabb is the daughter of David W. Crabb of Tucson. She is a 2017 graduate of Glenndale High School, Vail.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.