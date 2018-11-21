Tucson man arrested for trying to smuggle three Mexican nationals into U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents said a Tucson man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle three Mexican nationals into Arizona.
U.S. Border Patrol officials said agents in Nogales took the 22-year-old man into custody Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint.
Authorities said the suspect was driving his SUV when agents discovered three people in the rear cargo area.
They were questioned and agents learned they had entered the country illegally.
The trio, who are 19, 21 and 39 years old, were turned over for processing for immigration violations.