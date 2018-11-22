Buzzed driving is drunk driving holiday campaign kicked off by PCSD

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Circle K stores in southern Arizona for a new holiday campaign.
A reminder to all drivers that "Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving". According to a recent news release, the campaign will run from Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Monday, Dec. 31.
PCSD also offers the following tips:
- It is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, available on Google Play for Android devices: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nhtsa.SaferRide&hl=en), and Apple’s iTunes Store for iOS devices: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/saferride/id950774008?mt=8). SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend, and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up.
- Use a local ride service such as Lyft, Uber, or a taxi. Through Circle K stores, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be distributing Sober Driver Cards that have information on NHTSA’s SaferRide app and other DUI related information.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road call 9-1-1.
- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
Remember to play it safe this holiday season and always plan your sober ride before the festivities begin. If you are buzzed, do not drive. Buzzed Driving
